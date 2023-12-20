THE government has been urged to borrow money from its sovereign funds to support citizens struggling to pay utility bills during the summer.The proposal was spearheaded by MP Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, who said bills for the months of June, July and August were a huge burden for nationals as it is ‘at least three times the amount they pay during the other months’. He said support was essential as the government had rejected a proposal submitted in June to exempt all citizens from paying power and water bills in summer, ‘without even considering the plight of senior citizens or families on social welfare lists’.'

“The government borrows money from sovereign funds like the Unemployment and Future Generations Fund to help firms under Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company like Gulf Air, however, they are not willing to do the same to help our citizens,” claimed Dr Al Nuaimi.“If exemption is not possible, why not give reduced rates for senior citizens or families on social welfare payrolls?” he added.“The bills increase three-fold during summer, obviously because it is a hellish weather. People cannot bear more expenses, what they are going through is enough.”Dr Al Nuaimi made the remarks as MPs debated 28 government replies to proposals submitted over the past six months.MP Dr Hisham Al Asheeri said the government’s response that reduced utility bills would create an environmental crisis and drain vital resources was absurd.

“There are other things damaging the environment and draining resources, not the people,” he said.“People are living miserably due to high utility bills, and we read in newspapers today that the Electricity and Water Authority is seeking to contract law firms to collect outstanding dues and arrears owed by the public. “Now is the time to assess why payments are overdue. We must help needy Bahrainis with some funds or waive their dues even if it involves borrowing from sovereign funds.”The Cabinet has also approved the following proposals:1. Continuing diesel support for fishermen.2. Initiating a new grievances committee at the Labour Ministry.3.

Time off during work hours for unionists.4. Opening new electricity and water service centres.5. Opening the Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalid Al Khalifa Kidney Dialysis Centre.6. Resolving environmental problems in Buhair Valley.7. Applying flexible work timings in government-owned companies.Among the proposals that have been rejected are:1. Giving interest-free loan deferrals during Ramadan.2. Exempting Bahrainis on social welfare payrolls from paying utility bills in June, July and August.3. Third expat fisherman on board a fishing boat (only two are currently allowed). Employment row – Page 10

