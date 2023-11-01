Throughout the discussion, several critical topics were addressed including housing trends in future city projects in Oman

The 'October Urban Conference and the First Gulf Housing Week concluded on Tuesday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre with a panel discussion on housing projects and plans in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The conference provided a platform for ministers and experts from across the Gulf region to share insights and discuss key issues related to housing and urban development.

The panel, titled 'Housing Projects and Plans in the GCC' featured prominent government officials, including Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning; Minister of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates; Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Minister of Social Development and Family Affairs in Qatar; Minister of Housing and Urban Planning in the Kingdom of Bahrain; and Director-General of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in Kuwait. Jassim Mohammad al Bedaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, moderated the session.

Throughout the discussion, several critical topics were addressed. These included the housing trends in future city projects in Oman, innovative technologies for housing infrastructure development in the UAE, housing plans and policies to enhance social welfare in Bahrain, and the future vision for the urban sector in Saudi Arabia. Qatar's programme directions for promoting family stability were also part of the discourse. In addition, Kuwait shared its experience in establishing integrated cities that provide comprehensive services.

Jasim Mohammed al Bedawi, the Secretary-General of the GCC, underscored the vital importance that GCC countries attach to providing housing for their citizens. He noted that the participating ministers had the opportunity to present their plans and ideas, highlighting the need for the GCC countries to provide more housing in the future and to develop smart cities and infrastructure to offer integrated services.

Furthermore, the GCC Housing Council presented awards for outstanding contributions in the field of housing. The winning projects included "Yiti City" by Oman's Omran Company, receiving first place. The second-place award went to the project "Economic and Sustainable Housing Unit Designs" submitted by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The project "Residential Units in the Al Jar neighbourhood in Yanbu Industrial City," submitted by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, secured third place.

The conference, which lasted for three days, concluded with the recognition of the private sector, charitable organisations, and individuals for their efforts in the "Economic and Sustainable Housing Unit Designs" in addition to the announcement of the winners of the Urban Planning Hackathon.



