MEMBERS of Parliament want the government to allocate BD20 a month for every child born into a Bahraini family until they turn 18.

The proposal, which will be debated during today’s weekly session, states that allowance will be for a maximum of four children per Bahraini family.

It has been presented by five MPs led by Mohammed Al Ahmed.

The Information and eGovernment Authority told MPs that there were 134,140 male and 128,284 female children below the age of 18 until May, which means the move would cost BD62.89 million.

The cost has been updated by Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee up to BD64m.

The Finance and National Economy Ministry has urged MPs to rethink to the proposal.

“Parliament should seek help for Bahrainis in most need and not everyone,” it said.

“The government is already meeting with MPs and Shura Council members to restructure subsidies and social welfare and we are working on allowances and grants.”

MPs are also set to debate amendments to the 2000 Names, Surnames and Nicknames Court Procedures Law that would prevent people from contesting any name change or addition after five years.

Another proposed amendment to the same law forbidding bizarre names or surnames that contradict the Islamic Sharia or degrade and insult people has been on hold for the past two years in the Shura Council.

According to the pending proposal:

First name should be followed by that of the father, grandfather and the family surname. Those who do not have a surname may use their great grandfather’s name.

Names should be documented in Arabic, with English as an option.

Names should not be preceded by titles or nicknames like ‘Wajeeh’ (which means ‘honourable’ in English) ‘Master’ or ‘Haji’.

Double first names should be avoided.

The proposal also seeks tougher rules for those seeking to change their names or surnames.

Under the current law, three witnesses aged above 40 should testify in court that the person seeking the change is their family member.

However, the witnesses would have to be Bahrainis using their original and documented family names.

A special assessment committee – formed by the Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry – which looks into requests for name change could also be given the power to compile a list of people ‘accredited to identify family members’.