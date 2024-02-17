NEW YORK - The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Palestinian residents and refugees in Rafah governorate, in southern Gaza Strip, are moving out toward Deir al Balah amid intensified airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths is following with great concern the developments in Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. He reiterated in a social media post that the wounded and sick, as well as medical personnel and facilities, must be protected, an OCHA press release said on Friday.

Hospitals must not be used to shield military operations and all feasible precautions must be taken to spare patients, staff and civilians sheltering in the hospital, Griffiths stressed.

The same applies for other health facilities in the Gaza Strip, which have been under attack during these months of war.

On February 14-15, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis sustained damage due to intense shelling in its vicinity.

Humanitarian and health workers continue to face enormous challenges and risks to help people in need. Between October 7 and February 12, there were 378 attacks on health care across Gaza, affecting 98 health facilities and 98 ambulances, according to the World Health Organization.

