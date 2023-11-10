The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Friday Israeli snipers were shooting at Gaza City's Al-Quds hospital, reporting at least one death and 20 wounded.

"Fierce clashes now and occupation (Israeli) snipers shooting at Al-Quds hospital, casualties among the displaced" Palestinians sheltering at the facility, the medical organisation said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it "cannot discuss potential locations relating to our operations" because it could "compromise the troops".