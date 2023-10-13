Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Friday that he "rejects the forced displacement" of Palestinians in Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

He said such an event would constitute a "second Nakba", referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, adding that humanitarian corridors must be allowed in the blockaded coastal enclave immediately to prevent a humanitarian disaster, the report said.

