CAIRO - At least 2,269 Palestinians have been killed and 9,814 others wounded due to Israeli attacks in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian health ministry said in a report on Saturday.

The death toll included 2,215 dead from Gaza with 8,714 injured.

The other 54 dead and 1,100 wounded were from the West Bank, the report added.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Writing by Adam Makary, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)