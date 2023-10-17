PHOTO
DUBAI - Palestinian deaths in Israeli air strikes in southern Gaza in the last 24 hours rose to 80, Hamas-run Government Media Office said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; editing by Christina Fincher)
