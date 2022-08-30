Recent data issued by the Public Authority for Civil Information shows the population of Kuwait increased during the first 6 months of 2022 by 78.71 thousand people, as the total population increased from 4.38 million people at the end of December 2021 to 4.46 million at the end of June 2022, reports Al-Anba daily.

The number of new arrivals at the end of June 2022 increased by 65,288 people, bringing their number to 2.96 million, compared to 2.89 million at the end of 2021, while the number of citizens increased for the same period by 13.4 thousand, bringing their number in June 2022 to about 1.5 million, compared to 1.48 million at the end of December 2021. While the total population of Kuwait at the end of last June was about 4.464 million people, 34% of them were citizens, while expatriates accounted for 66% of the total population of Kuwait or 2.96 million.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).