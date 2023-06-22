Mansour Al-Hashemi, the Director of Operations Department at the General Administration of Civil Aviation, disclosed that approximately 1,000 pilgrims were en route to the Holy Land, transported through four flights.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Hashemi emphasized that the Civil Aviation operations are focused on overcoming obstacles to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims. Dedicated counters, designated pathways, and boarding cards have been allocated to the pilgrims in coordination with the Hajj campaigns.

Al-Hashemi further explained that the Operations Department collaborates with the Ministry of the Interior to increase the number of passport counters, reports Al Rai. They also coordinate with the General Administration of Customs to establish an efficient mechanism for seamless entry and exit of travelers. Ground service providers are required to enhance quality control measures and provide top-notch services to passengers.

Highlighting the significance of the Operations Department as the vital force of Kuwait Airport, Al-Hashemi mentioned the deployment of field teams working tirelessly around the clock to facilitate the departure and arrival of travelers. Given that the Hajj season coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, full readiness of the airport during this period is ensured.

Al-Hashemi added that around 280,000 passengers (departures and arrivals) are expected during the Eid al-Adha holiday, spanning six days from June 27 to July 2 this year. These passengers will be accommodated on 2,116 aircraft. The most common destinations for outbound passengers include Dubai, Turkey, Egypt, Riyadh, Jeddah, and London.

Regarding security measures, Al-Hashemi emphasized coordination with the Ministry of the Interior to implement security barriers around airports, preventing the entry of unauthorized vehicles. Baggage handling procedures will be improved to avoid any repetition of previous issues.

Overall, these concerted efforts aim to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience for passengers during this busy holiday season.

