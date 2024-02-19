Oil industry insiders have revealed that Oman’s OQ global integrated energy group and the International Petroleum Company have reached an agreement to boost the production capacity of the Duqm refinery by 20% by May 2025. This decision comes in response to the increasing demand for petroleum derivatives, as the current capacity of refining 230 thousand barrels of oil per day falls short of future ambitions. According to reliable sources, OQ Group is actively seeking the expertise of retired Kuwaiti professionals in refinery operations for the Duqm Refinery.



The appointment process for Kuwaitis at the refinery involves two avenues — those seconded by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, operating under secondment regulations, and direct appointments for qualified retirees and recent graduates. Interested candidates can apply through the refinery’s website, with selections based on CV submissions and appointments carried out by Omani labor laws. While requests for additional Kuwaiti delegates at the Duqm Refinery have been made, decisions are pending until the cessation of assignments, transfers, and appointments.



However, there is no mandate for mandatory appointments of Kuwaiti youth and qualified individuals, with progress reliant on positive and flexible negotiations between Omani and Kuwaiti counterparts. The refinery’s Omani management remains open to leveraging Kuwaiti expertise in oil refinery operations, underscoring the collaborative approach between the two nations.

