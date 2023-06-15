Muscat – Oman on Wednesday underlined the importance of its participation in the G20 meetings in India, scripting its first involvement in this global platform.

The G20 meetings promote dialogue among the world’s top 20 economies and the guest members to drive global economic growth.

Addressing the media, Pankaj Khimji, advisor at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) and head of Oman’s secretariat for the G20 meetings, emphasised the significance of the sultanate’s presence in those meetings.

He highlighted that the G20, since its inception, had been following the practice of inviting select countries as participating guests to ensure geographical inclusivity.

India extended a special invitation to Oman for the 18th session of the G20 meetings in 2023, providing a crucial opportunity for the sultanate to participate in this intergovernmental forum of the world’s most influential economies.

Khimji said that Oman’s involvement in these meetings is vital for knowledge enrichment through the exchange of expertise and experiences with participating nations.

“It also serves as a platform to showcase Oman’s efforts in fostering partnerships with the international community, while addressing common issues such as trade, investment, and facilitating international trade.”

The G20 summit this year is according special attention to small and medium enterprises so as to support them through financing facilities and creation of unified platforms.

Additionally, it is seeking cooperation in resolving global crises and achieving stability.

