Muscat – Oman has decided to streamline and simplify 400 government services this year, according to H E Eng Said bin Hamoud bin Said al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

This decision follows a meeting of the ministers and undersecretaries on Monday, which approved the outcome of the first phase of the Majam Labs Programme that deliberated on streamlining government services.

Launched in January 2023, the first phase of this programme – conducted in collaboration with 22 government institutions – saw 145 government services undergoing simplification.

H E Ma’awali stated that the plan includes digitisation of additional 145 government services by the end of 2023 alongside simplification of 400 government services during the year.

These efforts resulted in an average 53% reduction in required steps and a 73% decrease in time taken to provide these services.

The second phase of Manjam Labs, which began in May, focuses on streamlining approximately 120 government services. It targets ten government institutions and over ten supporting government establishments.

“This endeavour emphasises the importance of coordination, integration, and cooperation among government units,” the Minister said.

During the first phase of its programme, Majam Labs focused on the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Foreign Ministry, the Capital Market Authority, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Environment Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Supreme Council, beside others.

Over 300 individuals, with more than 60 general managers from those institutions, took part in reviewing and accrediting the processes.

The simplified procedures encompass a wide range of services, including complaint handling, sentence postponement requests, data amendments and financial dues inquiries among others.

The labs conducted activities to enhance national competencies in management and innovation in government services. They offered specialised courses in design thinking, process engineering, business analysis and training eight national competencies.

Community participation in the first phase saw 126 individuals contributing to this process through physical attendance and visits to service centres.

After the final approval and endorsement of the outputs of this programme, a comprehensive digitisation plan will be developed, ensuring a smooth transition towards more streamlined and efficient government services, the ministry stated.

