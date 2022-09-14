Local media reports smoke billowing from the aircraft, which was scheduled to leave for Kochi on Wednesday morning

Times of Oman reported that the passengers were told to evacuate using emergency slides.

The plane was scheduled to leave for Kochi, India, on Wednesday morning.

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice saying that the situation is "currently being dealt with by specialists." It also said that the safety of the airport, passengers, and air traffic was not compromised by the incident.

