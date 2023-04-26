Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's Foreign Ministe Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, has held a session of political talks in Muscat with Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting reviewed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the development of mutual interests.

HE Dr. Hossein, expressed his thanks to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Omani government for the positive role in lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing the Omani role in this regard as "constructive and fruitful".

During the meeting the ministers also discussed a number of regional and international developments of common interest, stressing the need to continue consultations and to support efforts to consolidate regional security and to encourage dialogue in order to resolve differences peacefully.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).