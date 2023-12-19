His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik returned to the sultanate on Sunday following a three-day state visit to the Republic of India.

Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, stated that the visit underscored the strength of bilateral relations between Oman and India, constituting a major milestone building on historical relations and paving the way for a new, positive stage in developing bilateral ties.

In a press statement, Sayyid Badr pointed out that the visit reflected joint commitment to strengthen cooperation that stems from long-standing foundations of friendship, cultural and economic exchange, and continuous interaction between the peoples of the two friendly peoples.

The meetings of His Majesty the Sultan with Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, affirmed the existence of tangible cooperation that focuses on Oman-India’s future perspectives on prioritising engagement in the fields of economy, technology, energy, trade and investment, Sayyid Badr explained.

The visit concluded with the endorsement of a joint vision that identified several basic areas of cooperation, showing the two countries’ desire to conclude a joint economic partnership agreement, he added.

This partnership envisages consolidating cooperation in the fields of maritime security, the fight against terrorism and space technologies, Sayyid Badr stated, noting that the bilateral cooperation also covers a wide range of topics like research, training and cultural exchanges.

Sayyid Badr informed that Oman welcomes this significant boost of relations with India, which, he observed, would significantly contribute to stability and security in the Indian Ocean region. “The move will also help achieve our joint goals of sustainable economic development that generates benefits for the two countries and the region at large,” said Sayyid Badr at the conclusion of the press statement.

During His Majesty the Sultan’s visit to India, President Droupadi hosted a dinner in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the Indian capital. His Majesty the Sultan delivered a speech on the occasion as follows:

“We are delighted to arrive in New Delhi, the splendid capital of your hospitable country. We would like to express our feeling of contentment and great satisfaction with the constructive dialogue that we exchanged with you, as well as the meetings and consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Indian government.

“This visit constitutes a historic opportunity to celebrate the march of the good, long-standing relations between our two countries’ relations that were established to secure a promising future of further development and prosperity; a future that takes shape within our two countries’ common vision for the forthcoming stage.

“We together believe in the need to achieve fair peace and harmony in this region and in the world at large. We look forward to a future based on all that unites peoples and serves their aspirations, carrying the voice of the South to the entire world, so that this voice becomes a stream of development, science and knowledge – a catalyst for innovation, growth and progress.”

Plan announced to recreate historic maritime voyage

His Majesty the Sultan and PM Modi announced an ambitious proposal to recreate a historic maritime voyage, reviving ancient trade routes between India and Oman.

‘PM Modi and H M Sultan Haitham recalled the long history of maritime trade between India and Oman, enabling the exchange of goods and ideas across millennia. They reflected on the significant role played by dhows in facilitating trade and cultural exchanges, contributing to a longstanding and enriching history of interaction between the Indian subcontinent and the Arabian Peninsula, especially Oman,’ a joint statement read.

The tentative plan outlines a journey that would see a ship setting sail from the port of Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat, with the anticipated timeline set for some time in 2025-26. Further voyages to other regions are also under consideration.

The leaders appreciated the proposal by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to recreate a maritime voyage of a stitched ship, crafted with ancient knowhow in India.

On the sidelines of His Majesty the Sultan’s visit, an India-Oman joint commemorative postage stamp was released, symbolising the long-standing cultural and people-to-people relationship between the two countries. The stamp depicts traditional folk dances, artfully showcasing the cultural heritage of India and Oman and will be cherished by philatelists and art enthusiasts in both countries.

