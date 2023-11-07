The event, held under the banner of ‘Oman is a sustainable future,’ underscores Oman’s commitment to tackling global environmental challenges, promoting sustainable development, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A preparatory workshop discussed the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) and the World Climate Action Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

The preparatory workshop aimed to equip the national implementation teams representing Oman with the tools and knowledge required for effective participation in the global conference. These teams will play a pivotal role in presenting Oman’s strategies, plans, policies, initiatives, and projects designed to mitigate climate change, protect the environment, and advance renewable energy.

Dr Ghazi bin Ali al Rawas, Dean of Scientific Research at Sultan Qaboos University and head of the Supervision and Governance Team emphasised Oman’s support for policies, systems, and initiatives that safeguard the environment and combat climate change. He highlighted the integral role that Oman plays in environmental sustainability and renewable energy, reflecting the vision of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

“The workshop is designed to ensure our teams are well-prepared for the conference, with a focus on our seven participating teams,” Dr Al Rawas stated.

“The summit’s central theme is achieving zero neutrality by 2050. Our teams will present Oman’s progress towards this goal and highlight the measures we are taking to promote renewable energy and green hydrogen,” he said.

COP 28 will address a range of global climate change issues, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from various sectors, such as industry, transportation, agriculture, energy production, and waste management. Additionally, the conference will explore strategies for adapting to the vulnerabilities and risks posed by climate change across various development sectors, developing national plans to reduce these risks, and identifying financial opportunities to support these initiatives, particularly in developing countries.

The logistical support team confirmed the readiness of Oman’s preparations for the conference. This includes the reservation of Oman’s pavilion and media accommodations. The team has also engaged with relevant authorities to secure hotel reservations and facilitate visits to Oman’s pavilion.

Maryam bint Ali al Alawiyah, the team leader of Oman’s pavilion at the conference, expressed confidence in the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion, measuring 165.5 square meters. She revealed that the pavilion would utilise cutting-edge technology to showcase Oman’s achievements in environmental protection, emissions reduction, environmental sustainability, renewable energy promotion, and its role in biodiversity. The pavilion will feature daily changing topics during the event.

