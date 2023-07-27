Muscat – Oman Cables has identified 50 projects over the next three years and dedicated investments have been approved for 2023, boosting its sustainability efforts.

Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading manufacturer of energy cables and innovative service provider in Oman, along with its strategic partner Prysmian Group, unveiled its vision for a sustainable future, highlighting the group’s dedication to environmental responsibility, social progress and innovation.

A recently held special event on ‘Sustainability Day’ brought together industry leaders from across the GCC region.

‘The OCI reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and its resolute alignment with the ambitious Oman Vision 2040’, the group stated.

Demonstrating their proactive approach, OCI took a pioneering step by organising the event under the theme ‘Going Green, Going Digital’.

With sustainability firmly integrated into its business strategy, the event served as a powerful platform to explore innovative pathways towards a greener and digitally driven future.

Through insightful discussions, experts explored the latest trends in embracing sustainable transformation within the industry.

OCI’s dedication to sustainability has been integral to its growth strategy, leading to the Climate Change Ambition and adherence to the Science Based Target initiatives in 2021.

In the opening address, Cinzia Farisè, Oman Cables CEO outlined the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach. This was followed by COO Muhannad al Lawati, who detailed Oman Cables Climate Ambition, outlining the organisation’s projects to combat climate change.

The Social Ambition was illustrated by CSO Giancarlo Esposito, with numerous projects and specific KPIs in term of diversity and inclusion.

The last chapter was dedicated to Innovation4Sustainability, with an excursus of main innovation and innovative projects of a company that recently established in Oman the Renewables Excellence Centre – solar, wind and hydrogen – for the entire region.

The event was graced by H H Dr Adham al Said as Guest of Honour. In his address, H H Dr Said highlighted the key drivers of sustainability in the sultanate. His insightful address explained how sustainability plays a crucial role in shaping the future economic development of Oman.

Cinzia Farisè, CEO, said, “Sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy and through innovation, decarbonisation and customer-centricity, our technology plays a key part in the energy and digital transition processes.

“We engage stakeholders, prioritise the entire value chain and continuously innovate to anticipate Customers’ needs. With a circular economy focus and an inclusive work environment, we are committed to driving positive change. As we align our efforts with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050, we are determined to create a sustainable world that thrives economically while safeguarding our environment for future generations.”

OCI aims contribute effectively to the ambitious target of Prysmian Group: to cut scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47% and scope 3 emissions by 28% by 2030, compared to baseline of 2019. Long-term goals involve achieving a 90% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 and scope 3 emissions by 2050.

The group is also advancing a circular economy roadmap, prioritising sustainable revenue streams and increasing the use of recycled content.

Speakers highlighted how OCI seamlessly integrates sustainability into production processes across the entire value chain, anticipating customer needs and fostering stronger supplier collaboration to drive continuous innovation.

As clean energy and digital infrastructures converge, OCI is committed to empowering technological advancements for efficiency, innovation and progress.

Oman Cables has also set clear targets to enhance gender representation in the workforce and aims to participate effectively to Prysmian Group target to increase the percentage of women to 47-49% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

‘The group is proud of its ESG plan, which is supported by a steering committee with leaders who meet regularly to drive sustainability efforts,’ OCI stated.

