Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has awarded a contract to AZ Engineers for the construction of a one-way road and interchange bridge of Al Mughsail in the Wilayat of Salalah at a total cost of more than RO9 million ($23.3 million).

The scope of work includes the setting up of a 630-m concrete bridge on 20 columns and two side pillars at a height of 13m, with 6 decorative arches (35.9 into 45.9m).

This is in addition to parking spaces on both sides of the road and a streamlined, lighted walkway and a ground crossing giving access to tourist sites.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Said Hamoud Al Ma’awali, the Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology along with Engineer Syed Azhar of AZ Engineers.

The minister said the design of Al Mughsail Bridge was inspired by local architecture and took into account the weather conditions.

The project will ease the flow of traffic from Salalah to the western wilayats of Dhofar Governorate (Rakhyut and Dhalkut), in addition to the road leading to the Republic of Yemen, he stated.

The project is envisaged to boost the tourism sector, notably by giving better access to Al Marnif Cave, Al Mughsail Fountains and Al Mughsail Beach, he added.

