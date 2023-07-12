The Oman athletes team will begin their actions on Wednesday at the 25th edition of 2023 Asian Athletics Championship. The Asia's biggest track and field meet will held in July 12 to 16 in Thailand, Bangkok city.

The national athletes will chase up for registering some advanced results in the Asian showpiece championship after they excelled in the previous West Asian, Arabian Athletics Championship and Arabian Sports Games in Algeria in the past few months. They are expected to compete in 100 metre race for men and women, 200 metre race for men and women, 4X100 metre relay and high jump competitions.

Oman’s delegation arrived to Thailand recently and the athletes began their warm up sessions ahead of the official competitions start. The athletes are all set to vie on the titles of the Asian Championship for seniors which is expected to feature strong competitions.

The national athletes team impressed in their latest participation at the Arabian Sports Games which concluded recently in Algeria. The Omani athletes captured six medals including two gold, one silver and three bronze. Fatik Abdulghafoor claimed the first gold for Oman in the Men’s high jump competition after he registered a jump with a mark of 2.16 metres. Sprinter Barakat al Harthy clinched bronze in the men’s 100 metre competition after he clocked 10:37 seconds . Long jumper Salim al Yarubi bagged the bronze as he registered a jump of 15.41 metre. Oman’s relay team comprising Rashid al Asmi, Barakat al Harthi, Ali al Balushi and Mohammed al Saadi clinched the gold medal in the 4x100m competition after they registered a timing of 39:70 seconds. Sprinter Mohammed al Saadi captured silver medal in the Men’s 200 meter race.

Oman’s star sprinter Barakat al Harthi is among the squad in the top Asian event beside Oman’s fastest woman sprinter Mazoon al Alawi who attended in the last Olympic Games. The delegation comprised also from: the youngest runner, Ali bin Anwar al Balushi, long jumper Salim al Yarubi beside other athletes including: Moahmmed al Saadi, Rashid al Asmi, Khalid al Ghilani and Mohammed al Mabsali.

