Muscat: Oman Meterology has said that there will be a relative drop in temperatures due to cold air, especially in the mountainous areas coinciding with the continued activity of westerly/northwesterly winds.

Temperatures are likely to drop from this evening and early tomorrow morning over most of the northern governorates.

The night temperatures in Muscat are likely to come down to 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Jabel Shams reported 2.1 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Oman Meterology said strong winds can make one feel colder than the measured temperature indicates. "On windy days, moisture evaporates from the skin more quickly and transfers heat away from the body, making it colder than it is."

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Observer Web Team