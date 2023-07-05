The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey data from Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) indicated sustained growth in the non-energy private sector economy mid-way through 2023. Over the second quarter as a whole the PMI trended at 54.6, the best performance since the third quarter of 2022.

The Qatar PMI indices are compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. Growth rates for output, new orders, employment and purchasing were all maintained at solid levels, and the 12-month outlook remained firmly positive. The level of outstanding business was reduced, aided by improving supply chains.

The 12-month outlook for the non-energy private sector remained optimistic in June, linked to new projects, company development plans and marketing campaigns. Positive expectations remained broad-based by sector, led by manufacturing and services.

Non-oil private sector employment rose further in June 2023, helping firms to further reduce their levels of outstanding business. Suppliers’ delivery times continued to be cut despite another rise in demand for inputs, with vendor performance improving to the greatest degree in 2023 so far.

New business increased strongly in June 2023. Firms linked rising demand to tourism, competitive pricing, additional marketing initiatives and their good reputation among clients.

