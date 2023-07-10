SPEAKERS at a key forum have called for more co-ordination between the demand and supply in Bahrain’s labour market.They were taking part in a Political Societies’ Co-ordination Committee Symposium, which was held yesterday under the theme, ‘Unemployment and Bahrainisation Challenges’.They stressed the need to take more decisions that make Bahraini citizens the first choice in the labour market for public and private sectors while providing suitable jobs for all graduates.The education and training philosophy must be amended to suit the labour market needs, they stressed.

The three sessions dealt with eight research papers that called for imposing restrictions on hiring expatriate workers, developing a vocational training strategy, studying setting a minimum wage, allocating professions for Bahrainis, raising fees for expatriate workers, equal benefits for public and private sectors, and developing a national economic development strategy in which the private sector takes part.Some said the open economy policy in Bahrain had caused damage to the labour market, making it inconsistent with the standards set by the Labour Market Regulatory Authority.

They called for an increase in fees for foreign workers, training and empowering Bahrainis, and incentivising Bahrainis to join technical and practical education.

The unemployment problem requires a clear political resolution that issues laws and decisions that are necessary for its success, the speakers said.Eight political societies organised the conference, namely the National Unity Gathering, Al Menbar National Islamic Society, the Progressive Tribune Society (Al Menbar Al Taqadomi), Al Wasat Al Arabi Al Islami, Al Saf Islamic Society, the National Constitutional Assembly, the Nationalist Democratic Assembly, and the National Unionist Assembly.

