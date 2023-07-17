A NATIONAL portal for Bahraini job-seekers has been launched by a licensed political society.

The National Unity Assembly (NUA) unveiled its Ekhtarni (Choose Me) website that helps citizens find jobs, employers seek the best candidate, and mentors support job-seekers.

The electronic platform also classifies nine popular job categories: agricultural inspectors, civil engineers, broadcast technicians, accountants, coaches and scouts, actuaries, climate change analysts, biomedical engineers and designers.

Ekhtarni is an innovative initiative that interacts with followers as a forum, such as meetings and seminars (with virtual links) to present questionnaires and collect information.

The portal was launched at the NUA’s Cultural Centre in Riffa under the patronage of Parliament second deputy speaker Ahmed Qarrata.

“The platform will help us identify the real number of unemployed people in the country and in what specialisations they can be trained and offered jobs,” he said.

“Conflicting numbers are being presented by the Labour Ministry, and having an independent body handle the process will give it more transparency and provide a clearer picture.”

NUA president Abdulla Al Howaihi said the slogan “Bahrainis come first” has to transpire into reality.

“It is the government’s duty to find jobs for Bahrainis as several qualified university graduates are now depressed at home, or suffering from other psychological or mental illnesses,” he added.

“The parents’ hands are tied as they can’t find jobs for children they have spent hundreds of dinars educating.

“The private sector needs to partner with us to help resolve this ongoing problem by making Bahrainis their first and only choice.”

Ekhtarni allows an unemployed person or a fresh graduate to write down his name and upload his CV under the relevant category.

It also enables each volunteer mentor to write down his name and upload his brief biography under the relevant category, besides allowing companies to list job vacancies for citizens only.

It also allows business owners to communicate with mentors to use their expertise to develop the capabilities of their employees, or to develop the skills of those with selected CVs.

The GDN reported yesterday that a parliamentary committee had recommended the approval of a proposed bill restricting the hiring of expatriates in the government sector.

The changes to the 2010 Civil Service Law stipulates that “expats should be hired only if suitable Bahraini candidates are not available and set tough conditions on their experience, educational qualifications and work contracts”.

Under the proposed legislation, the expatriate candidate should hold at least a Masters degree in his area of specialisation, in addition to a minimum of 10 years’ experience in the field.

Also, employment contracts must be signed for a maximum of two years which can be renewed only for a similar period after ensuring no suitable Bahraini candidate is available, with the approval of a committee formed by the Civil Service Commission.

Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan told MPs in April that Bahrainis remain the top priority for employers across the country and that expatriates were being hired only in sectors where local talent was not available.

He asserted that employers had the right to hire expatriates, whether from abroad or in Bahrain, to fill up vacancies in their businesses and establishments.

