His Majesty King Hamad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi yesterday inaugurated, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport.Upon arrival, the King, President Al Sisi and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister were welcomed by Bahrain Airport Company chairman Kamal Ahmed, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi and senior officials from the management of the new Bahrain International Airport.The King and President Al Sisi unveiled the commemorative plaque, officially opening the new passenger terminal.

The leaders then toured the departure hall building and were informed about its various facilities equipped with the latest technology to serve passengers and all regional and international aviation companies.The King expressed delight at the Egyptian President’s participation in the inauguration of the new terminal, which confirms the depth of Bahraini-Egyptian relations.His Majesty affirmed that the new Bahrain International Airport would consolidate the kingdom’s status as a pioneering regional and international aviation sector hub, as well as support the national economy.He commended the tremendous efforts exerted by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to serve the nation and enhance its progress at all levels, valuing highly his constant follow-up on the progress of the implementation of such a development monument in the aviation and logistics sectors.

He congratulated the chairman and members of the board of directors of the Bahrain Airport Company following the naming of Bahrain International Airport as the World’s Best New Airport at the Skytrax 2022 World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France. He stressed that the honour reflects the prestigious status enjoyed by Bahrain thanks to its landmark achievements across various fields.His Majesty asserted that the kingdom’s development efforts are proceeding in order to build on previous achievements and ensure a better future for the nation and the citizens.

He wished the officials and affiliates of the Bahrain International Airport further success in highlighting the kingdom’s distinguished civilisational, cultural and touristic image, as well as in delivering the best services to passengers and visitors.The Bahrain Airport Company chairman said the project was implemented in record time, and is considered the fastest in building airports in the world. He noted that work started in April 2016 and was completed in 2020, without any problems and within the approved budget.“In line with the King’s directives to take care of the Bahraini citizen as they are the core and goal of development, we have invested in national competencies and cadres during the implementation period, and we are proud today that they are the ones who operate and maintain the airport,” Mr Ahmed said.He affirmed that the project could not have achieved all its goals without HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s unlimited support and constant follow-up on all its implementation phases.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).