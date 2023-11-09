Tamkeen is set to launch new programmes aimed at supporting 50,000 Bahrainis annually, the largest target since the Labour Fund’s inception.

The move is in line with the royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad to continue creating quality opportunities for Bahraini citizens and the Cabinet’s approval, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The announcement was made by Tamkeen chairman and Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as he chaired a meeting of the board of directors yesterday.

The programmes include three main initiatives:

1. Supporting the labour market by creating quality opportunities for new market entrants.

2. Supporting career development opportunities by ensuring Bahrainis remain the employees of choice within the labour market.

3. Expanding enterprise support schemes to enhance the private sector’s competitiveness and role as a key economic driver, in line with Tamkeen’s mandate.

Shaikh Isa thanked His Majesty and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for appointing him as chairman of the board of directors. He also congratulated the new board members on their appointment.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the previous board, chaired by Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, in supporting Tamkeen’s success and achievements. He emphasised the current board’s commitment to fostering this success by continuing to enhance Tamkeen’s governance and reaching higher beneficiary targets.

Shaikh Isa emphasised that Bahraini citizens are key to achieving development goals and enhancing its competitiveness globally. He expressed the kingdom’s pride in its entrepreneurs’ successes and in providing quality opportunities for local talent to develop their capabilities and skills.

During the meeting, the directors were presented with a comprehensive introduction to Tamkeen’s strategy and objectives, previous key achievements, current priorities, and development plans for programmes and initiatives.

Chief executive Maha Mofeez showcased Tamkeen’s efforts to implement its mandate in 2023 to date, where it created more than 10,000 job opportunities in the private sector and provided over 9,000 training opportunities for Bahrainis. Tamkeen also supported more than 4,000 enterprises in the private sector through its programmes.