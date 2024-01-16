The President of the Union of Cooperative Societies, Musab Al-Mulla, has announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing price control within cooperative societies for essential commodities, vegetables, and fruits.

In a press statement, Al-Mulla revealed that the Union has engaged with the Ministries of Trade and Industry, as well as Social Affairs, proposing a novel concept under the “Sahel” program. This initiative aims to facilitate the monitoring of prices for basic goods, vegetables, and fruits in each cooperative society, allowing for comparisons with other societies to ensure uniformity and minimal price differences.

According to Al-Mulla, this idea would empower shareholders to access and compare prices of the cooperative societies in which they are members, providing transparency even from the comfort of their homes. If implemented, cooperative societies would be mandated to update their prices through the “Sahl” system, eliminating disparities.

Al-Mulla emphasized that this approach aligns with the social responsibility of the Union and its commitment to the well-being of citizens contributing to cooperative societies. He highlighted that under this system, various entities, including price monitors in the federation, associations, and inspectors, could scrutinize prices to ensure they are not unjustly raised.

The President stressed that the Union has numerous other ideas and suggestions aimed at benefiting citizens, which will be presented to the relevant authorities for implementation. These initiatives aim to provide the best prices and services to shareholders and citizens alike. In response to the decision by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Muhammad Al-Aiban, to restrict the retailing of vegetables and fruits in cooperative societies, Al-Mulla explained that discussions involving officials from trade, affairs, and the union were held to study such proposals. He expressed support for these measures and called on everyone to adhere to the decisions issued.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

