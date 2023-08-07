ADMISSIONS are open for a unique dual degree legal programme at the Applied Science University’s (ASU) College of Law.The bachelor’s programme is offered in collaboration with the London South Bank University (LSBU) and aims to provide students with knowledge and skills to navigate Bahraini and British legal systems.

“Our links from the industry continuously inspire our graduates to be global citizens and contribute to overcoming the challenges facing society,” said ASU College of Law dean Dr Yaser Khalaileh.“In education, we are committed to social mobility, and we are proud of the work we have done so far to create an inclusive and diverse learning environment, with a broad outlook via our internship programme and Law Clinic.

“The programme incorporates state-of-the-art educational and training strategies to serve the educational purpose, enhance the acquisition of necessary skills of Bahraini and British law education, and reinforce students’ academic conception, making the learning process more comprehensive and beneficial for job opportunities after graduation.”The college also provides programmes at the Master’s level, with registrations now open for the first semester of the 2023-24 academic year.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).