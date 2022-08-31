RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed well below the 100-mark on Wednesday with 85 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 813,461 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,295.



According to the ministry, a total of 65 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 800,615.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 45 of them were in critical condition.

