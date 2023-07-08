RIYADH — Canada’s Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Jean-Philippe Linteau presented his credentials to an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a ceremony held in Riyadh on Friday.



On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari received a copy of the credentials from Linteau.



The Canadian government announced the appointment of Linteau as its new ambassador to Saudi Arabia following the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries in May this year.



The decision to reestablish bilateral ties came following a discussion between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November 2022 in Bangkok.



Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Canada following a dispute in 2018.

