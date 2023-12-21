New budget reflects leadership’s interest in developing Qatari economy: Sheikh Khalifa

Qatar’s new general budget for 2024 reflects the interest of the wise leadership led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in developing the national economy, according to Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani.

In a statement yesterday, Sheikh Khalifa emphasised that the 2024 budget aligns with Qatar’s plans and strategies to support ongoing economic growth and achieve economic diversification within the framework of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He highlighted that it further reflects the focus on economic sectors due to their great impact on other sectors, especially after Qatar’s significant achievements last year, notably the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the positive impact it had on the economy.

Sheikh Khalifa said the budget indicated that the estimates of non-oil revenues for 2024 amount to QR43bn, an increase of approximately 2.4% compared to the budget for the fiscal year 2023. This affirms the significant growth of non-oil sectors as part of Qatar’s interest in economic diversification and opening new income channels beyond oil and gas, he said.

He also commended the doubling of allocations for the communications and information technology sector compared to last year’s budget, asserting that this reaffirms Qatar’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-based and innovative economy while promoting investment in these pivotal sectors.

Sheikh Khalifa lauded the budget’s focus on the health and education sectors, noting that this constitutes 20% of the total budget. This underscores Qatar’s commitment to the development of Qatari citizens, recognising that the development of human capital is vital for the progress of all other sectors, whether economic or social, he added.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).