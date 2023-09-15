BAHRAIN and the US have signed a comprehensive treaty that will be a new cornerstone for co-operation between the two countries.

It was signed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday at the State Department, as part of his official visit to the US.

The historic Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement will also form a cornerstone globally as it represents a new architecture for bilateral and multilateral co-operation.

The agreement will enhance Bahrain-US co-operation across a range of areas, from defence and security to emerging technology, trade and investment.

Secretary Blinken welcomed Bahrain’s role as one of the US’ longest standing and closest partners in the Middle East, as both a non-Nato ally and a Major Security Partner, noting that the agreement will strengthen co-ordination between both nations’ armed forces and further integrate intelligence capacity to deter and respond to threats as they arise.

The Secretary of State emphasised the agreement’s role in identifying new bilateral investment opportunities, which build on the two nations’ 2006 Free Trade Agreement, which has more than tripled trade and investment to $3 billion per year.

Secretary Blinken noted that the agreement further enhances scientific and technical co-operation and information exchange in areas such as health security and digital technology, adding that the agreement is also the first binding US international agreement of its kind in developing and deploying trusted technologies.

Looking to the future, the Secretary of State also noted that the US and Bahrain look forward to using this agreement as a framework for additional countries that wish to join the US and Bahrain in strengthening regional stability, economic co-operation and technological innovation.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister praised the critical importance of the historic bilateral agreement, noting the profound global challenges and choices that are faced between the rise of authoritarianism and libertarianism and the international rules-based order that manifested itself in the early 19th century.

He said this rules-based order was the foundation of freedom of trade, the movement of ideas and the movement of people all over the world, and that Bahrain and the US are beneficiaries of those common values.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister welcomed the agreement’s role in focusing not only on security and defence, but also on economic and technological co-operation, and that the signing will be the foundation for a new global architecture given the open-ended nature of the agreement.

HRH Prince Salman reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to further deepening Bahrain-US relations and steadfastly implementing the new pact.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister arrived in the US earlier on an official visit to meet senior officials from the US administration.

Upon arrival, he was received by National Security Adviser, Supreme Defence Council Secretary General and Royal Guard Commander Lieutenant General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif, Bahrain’s Ambassador to the US Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa, and other senior officials.