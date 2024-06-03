PHOTO
Israel's top Gaza priority is destroying Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, adding that it would be pursued along with hostage recovery and that both goals were in a plan to wind down the war approved at the highest level of his government.
"This is not something that I am adding now. This is not something that I am adding because I am under pressure within the coalition. It is something we agreed on unanimously in the war cabinet," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
(Writing by Dan Williams)