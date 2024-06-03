Israel's top Gaza priority is destroying Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, adding that it would be pursued along with hostage recovery and that both goals were in a plan to wind down the war approved at the highest level of his government.

"This is not something that I am adding now. This is not something that I am adding because I am under pressure within the coalition. It is something we agreed on unanimously in the war cabinet," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

(Writing by Dan Williams)