The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has been recognised as the ‘Best Bank for CSR in Bahrain’ by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023 for the third consecutive year.

The achievement is the result of its notable community investments over the course of the year which reflects NBB’s long-standing commitment towards the betterment of the community.

The bank has sustained a broad Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for several years and it remains a key component of its Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategy.

NBB also celebrates a culture of volunteerism and encourages its employees to engage with both community-led and bank initiatives.

Euromoney editor-in-chief Louise Bowman commented: “Committed to social progress in Bahrain, NBB set the benchmark with its substantial charitable contributions, extensive employee training and strong dedication to education and community initiatives.”

Commenting on the achievement, NBB chairman Farouk Almoayyed said: “Since inception, NBB has been dedicated to investing in initiatives that enrich the Bahraini society. This award recognises our commitment to a CSR approach that aligns with the kingdom’s social, economic and environmental efforts. Social responsibility is a core value of the bank, and we will continue to support initiatives that contribute towards a prosperous future for the country.”

The bank donates 5 per cent of its annual net profits to various social welfare, healthcare, education, youth, sporting, environmental, and governance programmes.

It also contributes to initiatives that promote equal opportunities, preserve culture and boost tourism in the kingdom.

NBB has supported 81 organisations throughout this year, among them community and philanthropic institutions, schools, universities, hospitals and health centres, and local sporting events.

The bank is a long-standing contributor to the ‘Smile Initiative’ providing support to children with cancer, and the Bahrain Down-syndrome Society through which it has integrated its members as full-time employees.

Furthermore, through its collaboration with the Education Ministry, the bank helps equip students with school supplies and uniforms.

Additionally, during the holy month of Ramadan, NBB works with charitable societies providing food supplies and meals to those in need.

This year, the bank supported building the Multiple Sclerosis Hospital and the renovation of both the Friendship Society for the Blind’s nursery and the Tafaol Centre for Special Education.

NBB’s CSR contributions further extend to the bank being the exclusive partner of IronKids and the Education Ministry’s sporting activities that promote a healthy and active lifestyle amongst children.

As part of its ongoing efforts to empower youth, NBB supported eight students from Bahrain Polytechnic in their research and development of a Smart Aquaculture System project to solve the current issues in the fish hatchery process in Bahrain.

In partnership with the Youth Affairs Ministry, the bank contributes to the Lamea Programme which identifies talented young Bahrainis and equips them with the skills and guidance to become future leaders.