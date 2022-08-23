Bahrain’s national origin exports increased by 29 per cent in value during July 2022 amounting to BD421 million, compared with BD327m for the same month last year, shows the latest data from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

A report released by the government agency yesterday says the top 10 trading partners accounted for 79pc of the total national origin export value last month with the remaining 21pc claimed by other countries.

The report also includes data on balance of trade, imports and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, accounting for a value of BD87m, followed by the US with BD74m and the UAE with BD53m.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top product exported during July 2022 with BD162m.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were second with a value of BD89m and aluminium wires (not alloyed) third with BD18m.

The report found that the value of re-exports decreased by 18pc to BD49m last month compared with BD60m in July 2021, with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 88pc of the re-exported value.

The UK was the leading market for re-exports accounting for a value of BD13m, followed by Saudi Arabia with BD11m and the UAE coming third with BD10m.

Parts for aircraft engines emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD15m, followed by other mountings fittings and the like for vehicles netting BD3m and four-wheel drive cars in third place with BD2m.

The report said value of imports increased by 12pc to BD468m during July 2022 compared with BD418m in the same month last year with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 68pc of the import value.

According to the report, Brazil was ranked as the top exporter to Bahrain with BD71m, followed by China with BD67m and the UAE in third place with BD40m.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a value of BD88m while aluminium oxide was second with BD22m and gold ingots in third place with BD15m.

The trade balance, or the difference between exports and imports, amounted to a surplus of BD2m during last month, an improvement of 106pc compared with BD31m in Q1-2020.

