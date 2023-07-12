Muscat – The first meeting of the national committee for following up on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 was held on Monday, chaired by H E Dr Said Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Committee.

During the meeting, the committee focused on its key responsibilities, which include overseeing the preparation of voluntary national reports to monitor the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

The committee also discussed the proposed methodology for preparing the second voluntary national report, to be presented at the high-level political forum (HLPF) of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council next year. ‘This demonstrates Oman’s commitment to sustainable development as a crucial element of Oman Vision 2040,’ the committee stated.

Furthermore, the committee examined the preliminary results of the central dashboard for tracking SDGs. This dashboard provides information on the progress made in achieving the 17 goals, their objectives, and indicators at both the national and governorate levels, with data available until 2022.

In order to ensure effective collaboration and coordination, the committee discussed the formation of a national work team and small technical task forces. These teams will include representatives from government and private entities, civil society organizations, and the academic sector. Their collective efforts will contribute to monitoring the progress towards achieving the 17 SDGs.

It is important to note Oman will be represented by an official delegation at the high-level political forum of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council, scheduled to take place in New York City this month, the committee added.

