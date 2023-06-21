The National Committee for Biosecurity, under the leadership of Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, held its second meeting of the year 2023. The meeting included a review of the country's efforts to ensure sustainable biosecurity and discussed topics aimed at enhancing biosecurity and addressing biological threats.

Members of the National Committee for Biosecurity, representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Interior, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority all attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Mariam Almheiri emphasised the importance of the work and roles of the National Committee for Biosecurity, which is one of the UAE's key efforts to ensure sustainable biosecurity.

Almheiri said, "As we celebrate the Year of Sustainability and prepare to host the COP28 conference, the UAE is undertaking further efforts and projects to enhance sustainability and address climate change in various sectors. The National Committee for Biosecurity plays a crucial role in keeping pace with this stage, which will be a continuous approach to creating a sustainable future in all fields."

She added, "Within the strategic orientations of the National Biosecurity Framework, the use of biological agents and the dissemination of advanced research outputs have become sources of concern for possible misuse worldwide. The preparation of the guidance document, which includes the governance and monitoring of dual-use scientific research by the committee, will be an achievement that enhances the country's leadership role in all areas and readiness to confront biological threats and risks."

Regarding the interface infection axis between humans, animals, and the environment, Mariam Almheiri emphasised the importance of shifting towards prevention, early detection, raising readiness levels, and bridging the gap between animal health and global security.

She explained that learning from various experiences and events represents one of the most important administrative and technical mechanisms that enhance national efforts to improve capacities and capabilities for dealing with biological risks and threats more effectively and efficiently.

She praised the outcomes of the 'Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Summit,' which the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority organised last month. She asserted that the conference strengthened the UAE's position and significant role in coordinating international efforts in the sector, highlighting the future of emergency crisis and disaster management in light of the rising threats and risks worldwide.

She also praised the outcomes of the "Interpol Initiative for Biosecurity," in which the UAE actively participated at all stages. Almheiri also commended the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in diagnosing aquatic organisms and its proposal to establish a national network of laboratories for diagnosing aquatic diseases to preserve fish resources, marine organisms, and ecological balance.

During the meeting, several topics in the field of biosecurity were discussed, including the mechanism for implementing the National Biosecurity Framework by forming a national executive committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the requirements, activities, and projects related to the National Biosecurity Framework.

The meeting also discussed the ‘Biological Risks and Threats Register’ and the World Health Organisation's Global Awareness Week on Antimicrobial Resistance. Updates on the national campaign to combat mosquitoes and the implementation of the recommendations of the first meeting of the National Committee for Biosecurity 2023, as well as the executive steps taken to achieve them, were also presented.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the United Arab Emirates University to enhance partnership and cooperation in biosecurity. The memorandum promotes collaboration in developing academic and cultural exchanges in education, scientific research, and other areas. This includes joint academic programmes, including short-term academic programmes that serve the biosecurity system, enhance capabilities to address relevant risks and threats, and joint scientific research activities in human, animal, plant, and shared diseases between humans and animals. It also encompasses organising seminars, workshops, and joint conferences.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the topics presented by committee members, including the guidelines for handling dual-use scientific research and the outcomes of the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Summit held in May 2023 by the World Organisation for Animal Health in Paris, which aimed to enhance the collective approach to confronting risks.