Close the summer season in style with UAE's biggest moonlit waterpark party, Aquaventure After Dark, which marks its return this Saturday after three years. Those above 16 years of age can get to Aquaventure and experience action packed fun with up to 105 rides, slides, attractions, live DJ zones, on-ground activations by Coca Cola, and a selection of delectable food options. Tickets available from Dh249 online and Dh299 at the gate. Saturday, from 7pm till midnight.

Immerse yourselves in the mesmerising story of Prince Siegfried, Odette, and Odile, told in best traditions of classical ballet by Swan Lake with composer P. Tchaikovsky at the helm. 'P. Tchaikovsky – The Best of Swan Lake' will take place at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. On August 27 at 3pm, 6pm and 9pm. Ticket prices start from Dh250.

Point of View, an award-winning hard rock quintet, is returning to the stage this Sunday after a one-year sabbatical. The band, which has been recording their second album, will perform at The Oak Live, Courtyard by Marriott in Al Barsha. Performance starts at 7.30pm and entry to the music event is free.

Popular musicians Alan Walker and KSHMR are bringing their electro-house music to Dubai, Coca Cola Arena tonight. Walker is expected to spin his platinum-certified track 'Faded' along with other renowned tracks like 'Alone' and 'Darkside.' KSHMR, aka DJ Niles Hollowell-Dhar, will be playing psy-trance tunes like 'Jamme,' 'Bazaar' and 'Dharma,' inspired by his Indian roots. Tickets from Dh199, doors open at 6pm.

Emirati singer Balqees Fathi and Saudi Arabia's Jori Kattan will conclude the summer concert series Beat The Heat with a live gig at Dubai World Trade Centre. Available for everyone above age 14. Doors open at 6pm on August 27, Saturday. Ticket prices start from Dh100.

Renowned children’s character Peppa Pig is visiting Dubai Festival City Mall for a special performance at Festival Square. Families and children will get to enjoy for the first time a live interactive experience with the much-loved cartoon character. Daily shows from Peppa Pig will take place at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, and 8.30pm, followed by a meet and greet session. Peppa Pig is in town till September 3.

