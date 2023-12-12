Social media
Multilateralism grapples with profound upheaval: Qatar

Qatar University (QU) hosted a seminar on 'Navigating a New Era: Revitalising Multilateralism for Global Challenges' in the presence of ambassador Dennis Francis, president of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 12, 2023
Qatar University (QU) hosted a seminar on 'Navigating a New Era: Revitalising Multilateralism for Global Challenges' in the presence of ambassador Dennis Francis, president of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari, vice president for Health and Medical Sciences Prof Asma al-Thani, dean of General Studies Prof Ibrahim al-Kaabi, UNGA's deputy chef de cabinet for Economy and Energy Husniyya Mammadova, other dignitaries and students were present.
The seminar underscored the pivotal role of educational institutions like QU as social pillars, champions of human potential, and catalysts for the creation of social capital. Ambassador Francis in his address highlighted the current state of multilateralism amid the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the forthcoming commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 15.
“Multilateralism grapples with profound upheaval within the UN,” he stated while lamenting the evolution of issues like disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, once sources of consensus, now ensnared in relentless discord permeating politics, institutions, and even university campuses through various media channels.
Addressing the audience, he emphasised: “The international system relies on your talents and active engagement. You represent the future of multilateral cooperation and global problem-solving, bearing the potential to craft a world at peace with itself.”
On Human Rights Day, ambassador Francis advocated for collective action to ensure every individual's right to a secure, productive, and dignified life. “The denial of human rights and subsequent discrimination is a perilous path. As tomorrow's leaders, will you stand against such assaults on the law and humanity?” he challenged the attendees.
Following the conclusion of his lecture, the ambassador engaged in an exchange with the audience, delving into pressing concerns surrounding human rights, the UN's unwavering stance against flagrant violations, and the pervasive influence of social media platforms and their escalating impact on the political decisions of specific nations.
