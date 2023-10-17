GOVERNMENT officials could be summoned to Parliament to explain why jobs are being outsourced instead of employing Bahrainis.An urgent request by 10 MPs, led by Strategic Thinking Bloc president MP Ahmed Al Salloom, for an open debate on the issue was submitted to Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam yesterday.

It will be scheduled for a vote during today’s weekly session of Parliament, and if approved responsible ministers and government officials will be called in for questioning.The debate will focus on aspects such as rules and regulations of outsourcing, contractual terms, the number of expatriates hired through agencies and the wages they are paid.Clarify“We want to clarify the government’s policy on outsourcing jobs and associated recruitment mechanisms,” said Bloc spokesman MP Khalid Bu Onk.

“There is an unjustified dependence on outsourcing in ministries and government bodies that has led to an increase in expatriate workers taking up work that should be done by Bahraini employees,” he added.“This has mainly contributed to a shift in government employment programmes and has put many Bahrainis out of much-needed jobs putting them under huge social and economic pressures.”The issue was brought to the fore following several petitions by ‘outsourced’ employees who claim that they are denied permanent jobs when vacancies arise despite doing full-time work, said Mr Bu Onk.

An outsourcing agreement is a legal contract between a company and the contracted service provider hired to perform services on behalf of the company.“Government jobs shouldn’t be outsourced, they should be handled by Bahrainis through permanent contracts depending on the vacancies,” said Mr Bu Onk.“Several Bahrainis are brought in to do jobs under unfair contracts for years and they receive peanuts compared to their colleagues on full-time employment, just because the company that hired them pockets the profits.“Employees hired on outsourcing contracts should be preferred over others when vacancies arise as they have spent several years in the job and are more knowledgeable than anyone else.”Mr Bu Onk said the debate would shed light on the problem and possible urgent, short and long term solutions.

“We want to know on what legal basis ministries and government bodies are able to get employees through outsourcing,” he said.“Also, we need to get copies of the contracts offered to such employees.“What is the annual cost of outsourcing compared to recruiting Bahrainis directly?“A comparative chart of those hired for jobs through outsourcing with their credentials and backgrounds should be presented so we can identify the problem and hopefully come up with proposed solutions for it.”Around 8,500 civil servants applied for early voluntary retirement in 2019 as the government worked to reduce its spending on wages.The move for those accepted for retirement was financed through a one-off BD235 million payment from the Unemployment Fund.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

