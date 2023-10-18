FIVE urgent proposals were unanimously approved by MPs yesterday.

They are:

Forming a task force to promote Bahraini universities abroad;

Resuming the camping season;

Opening the doors for the public to meet directly with senior government officials in ministries and government bodies;

Allowing people to change from personal to mortgage loans for those who have reached 50 per cent of their monthly salaries as deduction to get more money; and

Reorganising expatriate labour accommodations in residential areas to further protect the community.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).