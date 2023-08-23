The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will organise the ‘Ministry of Transport…Towards a Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations’ Conference and Exhibition on September 17 and 18, 2023, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The event will highlight the latest advancements of Qatar’s land, maritime and air transportation sector. It will also showcase key plans and strategies toward the transformation to a comprehensive, integrated and ecofriendly transportation system, as well as latest technologies and technology innovations in the realm of sustainable transportation, in addition to exchange of expertise and insight.

The accompanying exhibition is an excellent platform for exhibitors to highlight the latest technologies and innovations in the industry. Numerous entities, agencies and companies working in the field of mobility and transportation are participating in the event. They include Mwani Qatar, Qatar Airways Group, QTerminals, Qatar Rail, Mowasalat (Karwa), Milaha (Qatar Navigation), Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Aeronautical Academy, Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Chamber, Qatari Businessmen Association, in addition to several local and international companies in the industry.

