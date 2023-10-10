More than 187,500 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since Hamas's surprise assault on Israel on Saturday sparked massive air strikes on the territory, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza Strip reaching more than 187,500 since Saturday," with most taking shelter in UN schools, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement, adding: "These new displacements add to some 3,000 Palestinians who were displaced from previous escalations."