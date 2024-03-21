MORE Bahrainis than ever before are reliant on online services to get their official business done, with a vast majority being done online as bahrain.bh received more than 19 million visits last year.

This was revealed yesterday by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) which listed its achievements during 2023, during a Press conference at its headquarters in Arad.

iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed said updates are underway for three major applications and these will be rolled out soon.

“We have had a record number of people conducting their business online,” he said.

“The authority has put in a lot of time and research into the website and applications in order to minimise the number of people needing to visit centres and to make lives for citizens and residents as easy as possible.”

Increase

Last year, the authority was able to increase the number of online services from around 40 to 66.

There are now nine services dedicated to healthcare, security and safety (37), housing and real estate (six), courts and justice (seven), education (three), social services and subsidies two), one each for the Electricity and Water Authority and investment activities.

Some of the major iGA achievements in 2023 included:

More than 10m (89 per cent) of government-based processes were done online, as opposed to 1.2m (11pc) being done in person.

More than 680 different electronic services were used.

Reducing cost of services by up to 95pc for citizens and 85pc for government agencies and authorities.

Reducing service processing times by up to 70pc for citizens and 65pce for government authorities.

Successfully updating or overhauling 16 online government services, including Sijilat 3.0, the Birth and Death System, and the National Correspondence System (Muwasalat).

“This is just the beginning,” said Mr Al Qaed.

“Three major updates – for Mawaeid, Sehati and Tawasul – will be released soon.

“These updates will feature new services for the apps.”

iGA deputy chief executive Dr Zakareya Al Khaja explained some of the new features in detail.

“In the new Mawaeid app, you will be able to not only book appointments for government centres, but also rebook them if necessary,” he said.

“It will also notify you when a booking is complete and give you details of documentation you will need to bring to your appointments.

“As for Sehati, you will be able to register and book an appointment to donate blood. The app will also give you information on centres that are authorised to do so.

“And finally, Tawasul will introduce an option to thank government workers for their services.

“On top of that, there will be quality of life updates to the apps such as notifications being added, and an update to the communication system.”

In 2023, more than 700,000 complaints were raised on the Tawasul app, of which 97pc was resolved.

About 85pc of users expressed their satisfaction with the service provided, much higher than the global average, which tends to be around 70pc for government provided services aimed at resolving complaints.

Most of the issues were resolved in about three to five days. Customers are also given a further 14 days to reopen the complaints forum, if necessary.

Mr Al Qaed said everything was being done to protect the online systems and services from malicious cyberattacks.

“We receive reports and run tests every single day,” he said.

“We are very well-prepared for such attacks, and are always learning and updating ourselves with the latest dangers.

“Ever since its launch, our website has never been down for more than an hour at the most.

“We are consistently co-ordinating with other GCC countries and if they suffer an attack we will know about it and prepare ourselves.

“On top of that, we consistently run drills to ensure we are always on our game in case something happens.”

