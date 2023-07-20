THERE has been a slight increase in the number of Bahrainis who found jobs in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2023).

According to the latest statistics released by the Social Insurance Organisation (SIO), 2,595 citizens were hired in Q1 2023 as compared with 2,405 in the first quarter of last year.

Of the 2,595 Bahrainis employed in the first quarter of this year, 2,090 were employed in the private sector and 505 in the public sector, while in Q1 2022, 2,146 Bahrainis found jobs in the private sector and 259 in the public sector.

Meanwhile, the employment of non-Bahrainis also showed a fall – from 25,510 in Q1 2022 to 18,934 in Q1 2023.

The SIO report said that a total of 613,550 people were employed up to Q1 2023 – comprising 563,347 in the private sector (99,811 Bahrainis and 463,536 non-Bahrainis) and 50,203 Bahrainis in the public sector.

The average wage for Bahrainis during Q1 2023 was BD652 in the private sector – up from BD618 in Q1 2022 – and BD957 in the public sector – up from BD866 in Q1 2022.

In the public sector, a total of 2,198 Bahrainis earned between BD200 and BD399, 10,728 earned between BD400 and BD599, 12,534 earned between BD600 and BD799, 8,614 earned between BD800 and BD999 and 16,129 earned more than BD1,000.

In the private sector, a total of 2,013 Bahrainis earned less than BD200, 38,138 earned between BD200 and BD399, 22,540 earned between BD400 and BD599, 10,326 earned between BD600 and BD799, 6,253 earned between BD800 and BD99 and 20,541 earned over BD1,000.

This means that the majority of Bahrainis in both sectors (40,366) earned between BD200 and BD399 (at 27 per cent) while 24pc (36,670) earned more than BD1,000 in both sectors of the total 150,014 employees.

Meanwhile, 72pc of non-Bahrainis working in the private sector (331,973 – 312,051 males and 19,922 females) earn less than BD200 while 4pc (20,308 – 17,699 males and 2,609 females) earn more than BD1,000 of the total 463,536 employees.

According to the report, the number of alive pensioners increased to 81,502 (46,719 in the private sector and 34,783 in the public sector) in Q1 2023 from 76,685 (42,528 in the private sector and 34,157 in the public sector) in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, deceased pensioners were registered at 14,801 in Q1 2023 (8,416 in the private sector and 6,385 in the public sector) up from 13,931 in Q1 2022 (7,833 in the private sector and 6,098 in the public sector).

According to the report, the number of beneficiaries also increased to 23,913 in Q1 2023 (12,132 in the private sector and 11,781 in the public sector) – up from 22,702 in Q1 2022 (11,595 in the private sector and 11,107 in the public sector).

Of those, 47pc are children (11,289), 40pc are widows (9,562), and 13pc are others (3,062), which includes parents, siblings and grandchildren.

The report also highlighted that there are 3,799 Bahrainis working in the GCC with 1,760 in Saudi Arabia, 1,160 in the UAE, 423 in Qatar, 357 in Kuwait and 99 in Oman.

