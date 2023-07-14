Muscat – The Ministry of Labour (MoL) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) signed a number of joint cooperation programmes for work-related training and employment support on Thursday.

The cooperation programmes aim at enhancing the skills of jobseekers by providing specialised on-the-job training and work-related training in the military and security fields.

MoL and ROP are constantly keen to find job opportunities to employ a number of job seekers in many specialisations and fields, including military, technical, and other professions.

