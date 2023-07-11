DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has stated that it issued 7,842 commercial registers in the first half of this year.

The data, published by the ministry through its Twitter on Monday, showed there were 67,541 requests for the renewal of commercial registrations during the same period, while 17,632 commercial licences were issued.

The ministry stated that 17,800 requests were registered for adding and amending commercial activities, while the number of requests to add a new branch reached 6,081.

Meanwhile, the ministry's inspection campaigns to ensure the validity of commercial records and licences amounted to 63,093 in the first half of 2023.

