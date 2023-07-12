DOHA:Statistics from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) showed that 204 licenses for industrial projects were renewed during the first half of 2023 in the industrial sector.

The data MoCI has published on its Twitter account revealed that the ministry received 159 customs exemption requests for factories, while the requests to increase capacity and modify production data for factories reached 287 requests.

In the same context, the inspection campaigns carried out by the MoCI on factories reached 1,952.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

