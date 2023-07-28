ROME: The Minister of Municipality HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie reaffirmed Qatar's prominent role and active participation in facilitating the ongoing negotiations on the political declaration expected to be reached during the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development in September next year in New York City, USA.

This declaration will serve as a comprehensive guiding document and roadmap towards achieving sustainable development goals.

In a speech delivered during the panel discussion held as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in the capital city of Rome, Italy, Dr Al Subaie emphasized Qatar's support for developing and less-developed countries.

Qatar is keen on enhancing its capabilities, promoting food security, and assisting them in facing climate challenges. He explained that Qatar provides this aid through a strategic partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Qatar's contributions have helped build the resilience of vulnerable rural communities in Somalia against climate change by improving water access and management, providing training for small-scale farmers and herders, and prioritizing the inclusion of marginalized groups, including women and youth.

The minister also highlighted the Nanmo project, which is a cooperation between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This exemplary partnership embodies the achievement of food security from a cross-border systems perspective.

He stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity to accelerate actions and transform food systems to be inclusive for all.

He affirmed Qatar's continuous efforts in cooperation and pursuit of sustainable development goals, aiming to eradicate hunger and create a sustainable future for everyone.

The project, benefiting from a joint commitment of $200mn, invests in tools and climate-adapted agricultural technologies to build resilient food systems and markets in African countries. The initiative empowers the capacities of small-scale producers in drylands, who bear the brunt of climate change, by providing nutrition, income, and economic opportunities.

Dr Al Subaie's speech took place during a panel discussion focusing on the summit's objectives related to sustainable development and the future, held as part of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in the capital city of Rome, Italy.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

