Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) has launched an architectural map competition, aiming to promote community involvement in social housing sector projects.

The competition intends to provide modern architectural maps for citizens under the housing assistance programme, which in turn will improve the efficiency of the programme’s housing designs. The contest encourages the involvement of consultants and specialised architectural design offices to serve the social housing sector.

Faisal bin Rabie al Farsi, Acting Director of Design and Quantities Department, stated that entries must be distinctive, innovative and sustainable, and should not be adapted from other designs.

The competition comprises two stages. The first stage entails participants providing a brief idea, a three-dimensional perspective, and horizontal and vertical projections. Additionally, they are required to submit an estimated construction cost.

The second stage involves providing detailed structural and electromechanical maps, a list of used materials, and an interior design video. Entries will be assessed based on cost-effectiveness and feasibility.

Farsi further explained that the competition demands requirements such as flexibility and future expansion capabilities in design, and suitability for all family age groups.

He added that the contest is looking for designs catering to three categories of beneficiaries of the social housing programme. Entries will be evaluated on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, future expandability, and space utilisation efficiency.

He emphasised that the competition’s outcomes would streamline the architectural and structural map provision process, saving both effort and time.

The competition’s top five projects will be awarded cash prizes.

